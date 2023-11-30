Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Indian world champion and Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra answered some really interesting questions about his life , from his favourite sports movie to what he would have been if not a sportsperson.

The star javelin thrower was in Bengaluru to speak at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet India.

Also Read | Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club Welcomes Joginder Narwal as New Assistant Coach for Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

He played a rapid-fire question game at the event.

On the first thing that comes to his mind when he sees Bengaluru, Neeraj said, "I have trained here in 2016-17, I remember it. It was really good."

Also Read | India vs Australia, 4th T20I 2023, Raipur Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Neeraj said that when it comes to playing cricket, he can do both batting and bowling well, though he prefers to do bhatta (throwing) style of bowling.

"I can bat well. I can also bowl some good bhatta (throw) balls if asked to," said Neeraj.

Neeraj said that his role model is javelin thrower Jan Zelezny, who has a world record in the discipline. He is a Czech Republic athlete who holds the record of the best throw in men's javelin throw with 98.48 metres. He also a world and Olympic champion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0QNvPohKkh/?hl=en

Asked about his favourite sports movie, Neeraj replied, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag". The movie is based on life of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh and was released in 2013.

On what he would have been if not a sportsperson, Neeraj said, "I like Photography a lot. I like to take pictures wherever I go."

On being asked to name the most stylish cricketers, Neeraj said, "Shreyas Iyer, he likes clothes and sneakers a lot. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are also stylish."

This year has been a memorable one for Neeraj.

Neeraj lived up to expectations to win gold at the Asian Games, his compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena took home a silver medal as Indian athletes put up a power-packed performance at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium on October 4. Neeraj defended his title and scripted history at the continental event.

Also, 'Golden Boy' Neeraj clinched India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest back in August. Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end to win gold at Budapest.

With a gold medal in the Asian Games, Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and World Athletics Championships and a Diamond League title, Chopra has won every top prize in the sport. He has set an unprecedented example with his consistency and hunger for gold. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)