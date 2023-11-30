New Delhi, November 30: Dabang Delhi kabaddi club on Thursday announced the appointment of Joginder Narwal as the new Assistant Coach for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10. A seasoned kabaddi player with a remarkable career, Joginder Narwal brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the coaching staff. On Which Channel PKL 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Matches Live Streaming Online?

Previously serving as a formidable defender and captaining Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club during PKL Season 6-8, Joginder played a pivotal role in securing DDKC’s place in the top 3 of the table.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Assistant Coach for Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club. My journey with the team has been immensely rewarding, and I look forward to bringing my experience to the coaching staff. Together, we aim to achieve new heights and make our fans proud,” said Joginder Narwal.

Notably, under his leadership, the club clinched the prestigious trophy in PKL Season 8. He is well-acquainted with the team's dynamics and is poised to contribute significantly to the club's success in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season.

"We are delighted to welcome Joginder Narwal back to the Dabang family, this time in a coaching capacity. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with his history with the club, makes him an invaluable addition to our coaching team. We believe Joginder's leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the team's performance, and we look forward to a successful season under his guidance,” commented Durganath Wagle CEO Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club.

