New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Double Olympic medallist Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday confirmed that he will kick off his season at the Doha Diamond League scheduled for May 16 in the Qatari capital.

Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and then a silver at the 2024 Paris Games, said he is looking forward to competing in front of one of athletics' most passionate crowds when he returns to the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha for the third year in a row.

Chopra had claimed victory at the Qatar Sports Club with a world lead of 88.67m in 2023. Ahead of his third appearance at the meet, he said he was looking forward to more passionate support from Indian fans in Qatar.

"I'm always overwhelmed by the support I get from the Indian people in Qatar - there aren't enough words to thank them," said the 27-year-old who is now coached by Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic, the world javelin record holder (98.48m) and a multiple Olympic and world champion.

A sporting icon, Chopra become the first Indian track and field athlete to win Olympic gold and World Championship gold, as well as the first Indian ever to win a Diamond League meeting and the Diamond League title.

He narrowly missed out on more glory last season, finishing second to Arshad Nadeem in the Olympic final and to Anderson Peters at the Diamond League Final in Brussels.

"Last year taught me a lot, but I was proud to be on the podium for India once again at the Olympic Games. I'm now fully fit and really enjoying the hard work that Jan Zelezny and I are putting in. I'm looking forward to opening my season in Doha," Chopra was quoted as saying on the Diamond League website

"The crowd at the Qatar Sports Club is always loud, and I think that brings out the best in all of us. I know the fans expect big things from me when I compete here - and with good conditions and a great atmosphere that's definitely possible - but I pride myself on my consistency, which I believe is one of my greatest strengths. For me, that's more important than just chasing a number."

The Wanda Diamond League is the elite one-day meeting series in global athletics. It comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field. Athletes compete for points at the 14 series meetings in a bid to qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final, which will be held in Zurich on August 27 and 28.

After Doha meet, Chopra will compete in 'Neeraj Chopra Classic' javelin event on May 24 in Panchkula.

