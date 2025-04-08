Six teams are gearing up to battle in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier from April 9 for two remaining slots of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifiers will be held in Pakistan, where besides the host nations, the five others competing for a spot will be Ireland, West Indies, Scotland, Thailand, and Bangladesh. All the games will be played across two stadiums in Lahore, one is the famous Gaddafi Stadium and the other is the LCCA Ground. Sana Mir Says ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifier Not Easy Competition for Pakistan Cricket Team.

While the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier are happening in Pakistan, the main event, which is the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will be held in India. In the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, hosts India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka have booked their slots. India To Host ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025; Final Set for Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur.

How To Watch a Live Telecast of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier in India?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. For, IMLT20 2025 online viewing options scroll below. ICC Names 10 Umpires, Three Match Referees To Officiate Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Pakistan.

How To Watch Live Streaming of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier in India?

Newly rebranded JioStar have the digital rights for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier in India and will provide live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website.

