Prague, Jun 26 (PTI) Neha Tripathi finished Tied-36th at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open here on Sunday.

Neha, who has been working hard to get on to the bandwagon on the Ladies European Tour, endured a grinding day with four birdies, two of them in the last three holes, against three bogeys for 73 and a total of 3-under for 54 holes.

The other two Indians, Diksha Dagar (71) and Vani Kapoor were Tied-43rd. Amandeep Drall and Ridhima Dilawari missed the cut.

Czech amateur Jana Melichova (69) and pro Klara Spilkova (70) finished 1-2 in a fine result for the host country. Melichova, who zoomed up the leaderboard with a second round 65, started the final round one shot behind the overnight leader, Nicole Broch of Denmark.

Melchova played the front nine in 4-under and a birdie on 10th took her to 16-under and way ahead of the field. Broch and Spilkova were now three behind, but tension got Melchova, and she gave away three bogeys in a row from 12th to 14th but a late birdie on Par-3 17th gave her some cushion.

Spilkova fought back with closing birdies on 17 and 18 but fell one short. Broch birdied 16 and 18 and was also one shy of Melchova.

Next week at the German Masters Diksha, Vani, Amandeep Drall and Ridhima Dilawari will join amateur Avani Prashanth, who has an invite for the event, and Tvesa Malik, who will be back after a week's break.

Neha Tripathi is a reserve and if she makes it to the main draw, that will make it a massive seven Indians in the field.

