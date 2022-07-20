Kathmandu [Nepal], July 20 (ANI): Nepal National Cricket team coach Pubudu Dashanayake resigned from his post on Wednesday to start his same role for the Canadian team.

During a press conference held in Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon, Pubudu cited personal reasons behind his latest decision to step down from the post.

"This is one of the toughest decisions that I had to make till now. Am resigning because of my personal reasons. I would regret it in future if I don't take this step now," Pubudu said in the press conference.

In less than two hours after announcing his resignation, Pubudu Dassanayake was appointed as the coach of the Canada Cricket team.

Cricket Canada announced that Dassanayake has been appointed as the coach of the national team through social media. It is the second time that he has been appointed as Canada's coach.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) had appointed him for a second term of two years in last November-December and his selection was through an open competition.

He announced his inability to continue with the post less than a year of the appointment. Earlier, Dassanayake also served as head coach of Nepal from 2011 to 2015.

During his first term, Nepal achieved significant and historic success in cricket. It was the first time qualified for playing in the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Under his guidance, Nepal played the ICC World Cricket Division Four to one-day international. Though his first term remained productive and remarkable, the second term was an average one.

His leadership was criticized following Nepal's poor performance in a triangular one-day series under the ICC Cricket League Two held in Scotland this week. He was under pressure as the team failed to deliver well lately.

Only on Tuesday, the Nepal team returned back after winning only one out of four matches on their tour to Scotland. His training style was widely criticized by Nepali supporters after the team's poor performance. (ANI)

