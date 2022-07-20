Hockey is one of the sports to be played in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games which will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8. Since its debut at the 1988 Kuala Lumpur Games, the sport has been a constant presence at the quadrennial games and this will be hockey's seventh appearance at the Games. It will be hosted at the outdoor pitches at the University of Birmingham from July 29 to August 8. Ten teams have qualified for the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Birmingham Games after the withdrawal of Malaysia as the Malaysian Hockey Confederation decided to prepare for the 2022 Asian Games instead. Download Free PDF of CWG 22 Men's Hockey Schedule here

Being the host nation, England directly qualified for the event, while Australia booked their place as the defending champions. The rest of the eight teams - India, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Wales, Pakistan, Scotland, Ghana - qualified for the sporting event as per the FIH World Rankings till February 1, 2022. The teams will be divided into two groups (A and B) of five with the top two advancing to the semi-finals and the rest competing in the classification matches to determine their ranks. Group A consists of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Scotland. Meanwhile, Group B of India, England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana.

As the ten teams battle their way through the tournament at the University of Birmingham, we look at the schedule for hockey men’s at 2022 Birmingham. India at Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Sports Indian Athletes Will be Participating in at CWG

CWG 2022 Hockey Schedule

Date Time (IST) Matches 29 July 2022 11:30 PM England v Ghana 29 July 2022 11:30 PM New Zealand v Scotland 30 July 2022 1:30 PM South Africa v Pakistan 30 July 2022 1:30 PM Canada v Wales 31 July 2022 1:30 PM New Zealand v Pakistan 31 July 2022 1:30 PM Australia v Scotland 31 July 2022 6:30 PM England v Wales 31 July 2022 6:30 PM India v Ghana 1 August 2022 6:30 PM Scotland v South Africa 1 August 2022 6:30 PM England v India 1 August 2022 11:30 PM Ghana v Canada 1 August 2022 11:30 PM New Zealand v Australia 3 August 2022 6:30 PM Canada v India 3 August 2022 6:30 PM Wales v Ghana 3 August 2022 11:30 PM Pakistan v Scotland 3 August 2022 11:30 PM South Africa v Australia 4 August 2022 6:30 PM India v Wales 4 August 2022 6:30 PM Canada v England 4 August 2022 11:30 PM South Africa v New Zealand 4 August 2022 11:30 PM Australia v Pakistan 6 August 2022 1:30 PM Classification Match 9 v 10 6 August 2022 1:30 PM Classification Match 7 v 8 6 August 2022 10:30 PM Semi-Final 1 6 August 2022 10:30 PM Semi-Final 2 7 August 2022 7:30 PM Classification Match 5 v 6 8 August 2022 1:30 PM Bronze Medal Match 8 August 2022 4:30 PM Final

A number of big names are taking part in this competition which will make it interesting to watch. Australia are the reigning champions and will be highly motivated to defend their throne. As the host country, England will try to triumph over their competitors. India are also coming in great form and after a brilliant Tokyo 2022, will be in high spirits.

India Men's Hockey Team for CWG 2022:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surendar Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2022 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).