Manchester City will start their pre-season campaign with a club friendly against Club America on July 21(Thursday) in the early morning at the NRG Stadium in Texas. The Premier League champions would be facing one of the heavyweights of Mexico as they would look to kick off on a high note. Pep Guardiola's side would get their pre-season tour underway much later than other Premier League elites, who have already played in two or three friendlies so far. On the other hand, Club America would be looking to get back to winning ways after falling to a 2-1 defeat against another EPL heavyweights, Chelsea earlier this month. Guardiola, who has been quite busy this summer in bolstering his squad by signing top players, would hope to get a resounding victory against his Mexican opponents. Scroll down below to check live tv telecast and online free live streaming details of this match. Arsenal vs Orlando City Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India

Man city coach Pep Guardiola has already said that his team would be ready for the 2022-23 season during this pre-season campaign, having admitted City would for treble- UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup this season, with main objective being UCL. In a bid to achieve the highest honour at club football, City have strengthened their attack by landing one of best strikers in the world, Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £52 million. They have also secured the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate. Promising English midfielder Kalvin Phillips has also joined the league champions this summer. It is understood, Guardiola would definitely give minutes to Haaland and Alvarez in this game. Also, young players like Cole Palmer and Liam Delap also could be in the action. Stars like Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias would feature in the starting XI. For Club America, they would put the same line-up on the field who lost to the Blues. Jonathan Santos, Reyes and Aquino would start for the Mexican club.

Where is Manchester City vs Club America, Club Friendly 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Manchester City vs Club America club friendly clash would be played on July 21 (Thursday) at the NRG Stadium in Texas. The match is scheduled to be started at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Club America, Club Friendly 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there will be no live tv telecast of Manchester City vs Club America match in India.

How to get Free Online Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Club America, Club Friendly 2022?

The good news for Indian fans is Manchester City's official app City+ would provide the online live streaming of Manchester City vs Club America game. Fans need to subscribe to City+ to watch this game live.

