Kathmandu [Nepal], February 10 (ANI): Nepali players have created three national records while clean sweeping the bilateral three-match One Day International (ODI) series with Canada at Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, Canada had won the toss and elected to bat first. Nepali bowlers confined Canada to 285 runs in the stipulated 50 over.

Also Read | Switzerland Tourism Honours Neeraj Chopra with Plaque at Jungfrau’s Ice Palace.

Openers Aaron Johnson and Navneet Dhaliwal brought a 94-run partnership for the first wicket for Canada while Pargat Singh and Nicholas Kirton also shared a 53-run stand. Chasing the 286-run target, Nepal captain Rohit Paudel and Dev Khanal shared a century-partnership as the Rhinos scored 287 runs in 45.1 overs.

Opener Anil Kumar Sah scored the fastest ODI fifty for Nepal as he muscled seven hits to the fence and three sixes to achieve the feat in just 19 balls. Sah also shared a 55-run partnership with another opener and wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh (10) before the latter was caught in 4.5 overs.

Also Read | India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND U19 vs AUS U19 WC Match in Benoni.

The Rhinos put up a strong performance, standing at 214 for 3. Khanal smashed seven boundaries and two sixes as he established a 150-run partnership with Paudel. The right-handed batter scored 76 runs in his 81-knock play before being bowled and caught by Harsh Thaker in 33.5 overs.

Skipper Paudel also fired eight hits to the fences and four sixes, scoring 87 runs while facing 101 deliveries. Likewise, Bhim Sharki managed a 21-ball 23 while Pawan Sharaff contributed 14 runs in his 8-ball play. Kushal Malla and Sompal Kami also scored unbeaten nine runs each.

For Canada, Harsh Thaker and Ishwarjot Singh Sohi pocketed two Nepali wickets each while Saad Bin Zafar and Dilpreet Bajwa also grabbed a wicket apiece. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)