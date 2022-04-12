Amsterdam [Netherlands], April 12 (ANI): Netherlands manager and former Manchester United head coach Louis van Gaal said that the treatment he had undergone for an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer had been successful.

Former Barcelona head coach had revealed about his diagnosis earlier this month on a Dutch television show.

The coach said that he has had radiation treatment 25 times so far.

"I've been through everything," Van Gaal told Dutch news agency ANP, as per goal.com. "I had 25 radiation treatments. Then I had to wait five or six months to see if it had done its job. It did."

Van Gaal became Netherlands national team coach for the third time when he replaced Frank de Boer last year. Under his reign, Oranje are so far unbeaten, winning six and drawing three and they have also qualified for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The former United boss will take the Netherlands to the World Cup in Qatar this winter, but will leave the position after the tournament. (ANI)

