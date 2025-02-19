Sharjah (UAE), Feb 19 (PTI) A new-look Indian senior women's football team will be eager to take on Jordan in the opening match of the Pink Ladies Cup, in its first game under new head coach Crispin Chettri, here on Thursday.

The tournament, which is being held during the FIFA International window, also has Russia and Korea Republic as other teams.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Sporting KC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Notably, the Indian team does not have senior players Ashalata Devi and Bala Devi, while a few young players have been pencilled in.

India are ranked 13th in Asia (69th in the world), while Jordan are 14th in the continent (74th in the world).

Also Read | Mithali Raj Hails Mumbai Indians Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt's Knock Against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025 Clash.

The two sides have played three matches against each other, having won one each, and drawing one.

Chettri, who was appointed as head coach earlier this month, feels it is imperative for India to win matches in order to progress as a team at the continental level.

"Jordan have progressed in a good way over the last few years, but I think these are matches that we have to win if we want to progress," said Chettri.

"We have a good mix of young and experienced players, so it will be a competitive game," said the 50-year-old who has played for the Indian youth team.

The Blue Tigresses had a 10-day camp in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, before travelling to Sharjah, where they will have two training sessions, before their first match.

Chettri brushed aside talks of the difference in rankings among the teams, choosing instead to focus on the fact that the Blue Tigresses are currently seeing a transitional phase.

"It's a transitional phase for the team, where we have brought in a lot of new players. We are all willing to suffer for the overall good of the team," he said.

"I think it's important to support and encourage these girls because most of them are breaking a lot of barriers just by being here. We must focus on the positives right now."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)