Southampton, Jun 20 (PTI) New Zealand were 101 for two in their first innings at stumps on day three, trailing India by 116 runs in the World Test Championship final against here on Sunday.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were batting on 12 and 0 respectively when bad light forced early stumps.

Ishant Sharma removed opener Devon Conway (54 off 153) towards the end of the day to give India a much needed breakthrough.

India were all out for 217 and Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking two wickets including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44.

Ajinkya Rahane (49 off 117) was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner.

The dangerous Rishabh Pant (4 off 22) did not last long, falling to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips.

R Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions.

Ravindra Jadeja was the last man to be dismissed on 15.

India had resumed the day at 146 for three.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 217 all out in 92.1 overs (Virat Kohli 44, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 34; Kyle Jamieson 5/31, Neil Wagner 2/40, Trent Boult 2/47).

New Zealand 1st Innings: 101 for 2 in 49 overs (Devon Conway 54, Tom Latham 30; Ishant Sharma 1/19, R Ashwin 1/20). PTI

