Wellington [New Zealand], July 25 (ANI): New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Saturday said he has a "strong relationship" with skipper Kane Williamson and added that the talks of a possible contract extension with the Kiwi side have been "positive".

"Kane and I have a really strong relationship, and we spoke about it. There was no basis in truth and the disappointing part is it's coming from somewhere and someone, but it's not Kane and it's not I," stuff.co.nz. quoted Stead as saying.

Also Read | WI 91/5 in 37 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2020 Day 2: Stuart Broad, James Anderson Double Give Hosts Control.

"I really enjoy working with Kane. The discussions we have are robust and always directed at what's best for the team, which is something I know we are truly aligned on," he added.

The former cricketer's initial two-year term as a coach was set to expire after October's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia which was postponed on Monday amid cricket's coronavirus hiatus.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Inter Milan Plan Sensational 2021 Move for Barcelona Superstar.

"Talks have been pretty positive and, if New Zealand Cricket and the players feel as though I can keep contributing then I'd be interested in continuing on," the Kiwi coach said.

New Zealand Cricketers is currently running a camp for cricketers from the national men's and women's teams based in the North Island.

The camp will give the two groups of men's players, as well as seven women's players - Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Natalie Dodd - the chance to get a feel of the turf again, even while being protected from the elements in the New Zealand winter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)