Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Nilakanta Sharma scored a brace to help Manipur secure a 3-3 draw against Bengal and qualify for the quarterfinals of the 13th Senior Men's National Championship here on Thursday.

Manipur took an early lead through Ningombam Jenjen Singh (2nd minute) before India midfielder Nilakanta scored two goals in the 25th and 60th minute from a penalty stroke to secure the draw.

Bengal's goals were scored by Neupane Nitish (48th, 56th) and Rajendra Oram (56th minute).

Jharkhand too qualified for the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Goa.

In the first match of the day, Madhya Pradesh thrashed Jammu & Kashmir 13-0 in their second game, while Chandigarh defeated Andhra Pradesh 6-2 in the last game of the day.

