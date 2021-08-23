Rancho Mirage (US), Aug 23 (PTI) India's Nishtha Madan finished Tied-24th and made it to the second stage from the LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage I here.

Nishtha, a four-time winner on the Cactus Tour, finished bogey-bogey at the Dinah Shore course, but still carded 1-over 73 for a total of 4-under 284.

She had birdies on fourth and 11th and bogeys on 10th, 17th and 18th. The other three Indians in the field, Nikita Arjun, Saaniya Sharma and Sharmila Nicollet missed the halfway cut.

A total of 95 players finished at 3-over par or better to advance to Stage II in Venice, Florida from October 21-24 on the Panther Course and Bobcat Course at Plantation Golf and Country Club.

Amateur Gina Kim shot a 5-under par 67 in the final round of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage I to top the qualifiers.

She totalled 15-under 273 for four days. Seven birdies at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club helped Kim grab the honours. She plays the Curtis Cup this coming week.

Huize Lian (72) of China came in just behind Kim at 14-under par overall for a runner-up result.

Two bogey-free rounds this week helped Lian stay atop the leaderboard during her second appearance at Stage I.

Amateur Agathe Laisne (71) of France managed a steady round for an outright third finish.

Three players -- Karen Fredgaard, Auston Kim and Amelia Garvey -- finished tied for fourth.

