Harare [Zimbabwe], September 7 (ANI): Young Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka completed 6,000 runs in international cricket on Sunday.

Nissanka, at the age of 27, achieved this milestone during his side's third and final T20I of the series against Zimbabwe on Sunday. During the match, while chasing 192 for his side, he played a knock of 33 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and a six, with his runs coming at a strike rate of 165.00.

Also Read | Germany vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of GER vs NIR Football Match in IST.

Now in 157 matches, Nissanka has scored 6,001 runs at an average of 37.74 in 169 innings, with 11 centuries and 39 fifties, and a best score of 210*.

In T20Is, Nissanka is Lankan Lions' third-best batter of all time already, with 1,950 runs in 68 matches and 67 innings at an average of 30.46, with a strike rate of 123.10 and 15 fifties.

Also Read | PAK 61/3 in 10 Overs | Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates of UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final: Noor Ahmad Dismisses Saim Ayub, Rashid Khan Traps Fakhar Zaman LBW.

His best score is 90. Nissanka is most accomplished in ODIs, with 2,746 runs in 71 matches and innings at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of over 89, with seven centuries and 17 fifties and a best score of 210*.

He is the only SL batter with an ODI double ton. In 18 Tests, he has scored 1,305 runs at an average of 45.00 in 31 innings, with four centuries and seven fifties in 31 innings and a best score of 187.

This year in T20Is, Nissanka has scored 230 runs in seven matches and innings at an average of 32.85, with a fifty and a strike rate of over 147. His best score is 55. In all of international cricket this year, in 20 matches and 22 innings, Nissanka has scored 942 runs at an average of 42.81, with three centuries and fifties each and best score of 187.

Coming to the match, Tadiwanashe Marumani (51 in 44 balls, with six fours and a six) and skipper Sikandar Raza (28 in 18 balls, with three fours and a six) played a valuable hand in Zimbabwe reaching 191/8 in 20 overs. Dushan Hemantha (3/38) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/33) were top wicket-takers for SL.

SL kick-started their run chase with a 58-run stand between Nissanka and Kusal Mendis (30 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six). Later, quickfire knocks from Kamil Mishara (73* in 43 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Kusal Perera (46* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped SL knock off the total with eight wickets and 14 balls in hand.

SL won the series 2-1, with Kamil getting the 'Player of the Match' honours. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)