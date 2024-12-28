Melbourne, Dec 28 (PTI) Young Nitish Reddy scored a memorable maiden international hundred batting at number eight and lifted a faltering India to 358 for nine at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Walking in at the fall of the team's sixth wicket with just 191 on the board in reply to Australia's first innings total of 474 all out, the 21-year-old Reddy made an unbeaten 105 off 176 balls, and was involved in a record partnership of 127 for the eighth wicket with Washington Sundar (50 off 162 balls).

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of EBFC vs OFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Thanks to their stand, India not only avoided the follow-on but also managed to inch closer to the Australian total after starting the day 310 runs in arrears and with their top five batters back in dressing room.

At stumps, India were trailing the hosts by 116 runs.

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen Disqualified From FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2024 for Wearing Jeans, Fined USD 200 Dollars.

Stumps were called early due to bad light.

Reddy reached the three-figure mark with a fine lofted shot over mid-on off Scott Boland, and his father's presence at the MCG made it even more memorable for the youngster.

During his knock, Reddy showed the team's established batters how to get the job done.

Earlier, India, who started the day on 164 for five, saw Rishabh Pant (28) throw away his wicket at a crucial juncture before Ravindra Jadeja was trapped lbw for 17.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings: 474

India 1st innings: 358/9 in 116 overs (Nitish Reddy batting 105, Yashasvi Jasiwal 82, Washington Sundar 50; Scott Boland 3/57, Pat Cummins 3/86).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)