New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Indian youth boxers Nivedita Karki (48kg) and Tamanna (50kg) progressed to the semifinals with facile victories at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Saturday.

Nivedita, who hails from Uttarakhand, outpunched Jordan's Batool Hussein forcing the referee to stop the contest in the first round, while Tamanna too pulled off a stunning 5-0 win over Thailand's Paphada Wutthichai.

Also Read | IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja's All-Round Show Puts Hosts in Control.

With places in the last-four stage, both Nivedita and Tamanna have now confirmed their second successive medals at the prestigious tournament. They won silver medals in the last edition.

Later tonight, seven more youth Indian boxers, including three women -- Renu (52kg), Prachi (57kg) and Ravina (63kg), will compete in the quarter-finals.

Also Read | Friendship Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of India Legends vs World 11 Legends Cricket Match in IST.

Among men, Ashish Hooda (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Jaskaran Singh (92kg) will be seen in action on the fourth day of the championships.

Earlier on Friday night, Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg) and Gaurav Mhaske (+81kg) progressed to the junior boys semi-finals following comfortable wins in their respective last-eight bouts.

Jackson and Dev defeated Iran's Amir Khazaeipou and Jordan's Abdel Jaradat respectively.

On the other hand, Rishabh and Gaurav secured themselves medals when referee stopped the contest against their respective opponents, United Arab Emirates' Mohammed Albarout and Raiymkulov Ermek.

However, Harish Saini (63kg) exited after suffering a close 1-4 defeat against Kazakhstan's Akhmet Ussen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)