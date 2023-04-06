New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Decision Review System (DRS) will not be a part of this year's ICC men's World Cup Qualifier which will be held in June in Zimbabwe, according to ESPNcricinfo.

There was no DRS for the 2023 ICC World Cup qualifier play-off held in Namibia.

In the match between Jersey and USA, there were questions on some decisions made by the umpires. The match was won by the United States by 25 runs.

The Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus commented on the quality of umpiring.

"This. Trying to make a career out of associate scraps and @ICC can't send a few experienced umpires and have run out cams for a tournament of this importance. I suppose we'll always eat last," tweeted the Namibian skipper.

It was anticipated that DRS could come into the picture in Cricket World Cup Qualifier. While a third umpire will be available to monitor run-outs, the review tools like UltraEgde or ball-tracking will not be included.

The Qualifiers matches of the 2019 Men's World Cup, held in Zimbabwe in March 2018, were also played in the absence of DRS. Also, the third umpire was available in only 10 of the 34 games.

The United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have advanced to the World Cup Qualifier after finishing as the top two teams in the qualifier play-offs consisting of six teams. Now, there are 10 teams which will play in Zimbabwe.

Other than UAE and USA, the qualifier will have five teams which are at the bottom of the ICC World Cup Super League; Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies and one of Ireland or South Africa. Three teams will come from the ICC's World Cup Cricket League 2 (Nepal, Oman and Scotland). (ANI)

