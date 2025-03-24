Greater Noida, Mar 24 (PTI) Three years ago, Minakshi lost a closely-contested bout to world champion Nitu Ghanghas at the 2022 Commonwealth Games boxing selection trials.

It was on that day she and her coach Vijay Hooda came up with a crucial strategy -- to secure victories in such a commanding manner that there would be no room for ambiguity.

Also Read | Vipraj Nigam Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals’ 20-Year-Old Leg Spinner in IPL 2025.

Since then Minakshi has won the 2023 National Championships, the BRICS Games and 2024 Elorda Cup.

On Monday, Minakshi defeated Nitu in dominant fashion to advance to the semifinals of the women's 48kg category at the National Championships.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, March 24: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Under the Same Roof, Men’s and Women’s Intercontinental Championships To be Defended and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

"She had faced Nitu at the Commonwealth Games trials and lost 3-4," Hooda told PTI after Minakshi's quarterfinal win.

"So we made a strategy to aim for one-sided victories. Since then, we have focused on improving strength, conditioning, and skill development," he added.

The 24-year-old, playing her fourth senior Nationals, knew it would be a tall task getting the better of the 2023 Commonwealth Games and 2023 world champion considering they both have a similar counter attacking style of play.

"Nitu is a world champion and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist so, I knew I had to be careful," Minakshi said.

"And she also plays a counter-attacking game like me. I made her come to me and throw punches so I could hit her on the counter," she added.

Born to an auto driver father and a homemaker mother in Rudki village -- 15km from Rohtak in Haryana, Minakshi is the youngest of four siblings.

She took up boxing in her teens despite her family's initial disapproval, as they struggled to make ends meet.

"I don't have a boxing background. No one at home played sports. Kids around me in the village used to go for boxing, so I also started going," the soft-spoken boxer recalled.

It was at this point that Hooda recognised her potential and stepped in.

"My coach supported me a lot. He told my family that once you are successful, no one will say anything.

"We are four siblings, so the financial situation of my family was also not very good. Sir helped me. He gave me food and clothes, took care of my diet, money to travel," Minakshi said.

Hooda runs the Rudki Boxing Academy where he currently trains over 70 boxers -- 8 to 25-year-olds -- at free of cost.

His students include four-time national champion Shiksha Narwal and youth world champion Jyoti Gulia.

Interestingly, Hooda had never boxed in his life.

"I have learned by watching videos on social media and my students have taught me a lot," Hooda said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)