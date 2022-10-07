Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7(ANI): Heinrich Klaasen scored an unbeaten 74 off 65 balls hitting six fours and two sixes to guide South Africa to victory against India by 9 runs in first ODI played here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. At one point South Africa were in a spot of bother at 110/4 but Klaasen and David Miller struck an important partnership of 139 runs to set India a 250-run target in 40 overs.

"Not easy at all [when he went in to bat]. Ball was moving around, and just when I went in, it was spinning," said Heinrich Klaasen in the post-match presentation ceremony after bagging the 'Player of the match' award.

The 31-year-old South African has an impressive record against India scoring two half-centuries in T20Is and now scoring 74 not out in this ODI match to lead his team to victory.

"I don't know why [the good record against India]!" said Heinrich Klaasen.

Heinrich Klaasen's match-winning performance have given Proteas a 1-0 lead and now they need to win either of the two remaining ODIs in Ranchi and New Delhi to clinch the series. (ANI)

