Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, New Zealand hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh in the tri-nation T20 series which should benefit these countries as it helps them prepare for the big competition. First up is Bangladesh playing Pakistan in Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Pakistan head into the series on the back of a 3-4 loss at home to England, a series where each and every game was closely contested. Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for them to take from the England series. Opponents Bangladesh were poor in the Asia Cup and need a lot of improvement in order to compete at the highest level. The fearless intent has been lacking for a while in their cricket which is a cause of concern. Bangladesh versus Pakistan will be streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app from 7:30 AM IST. New Zealand Tri-Series 2022 Live Streaming Online: Which TV Channel Will Live Telecast NZ vs PAK vs BAN T20Is in India?

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were the two players that scored with consistency with the latter in particular in excellent form against England. Their problem lies in their middle order which often gets out cheaply and is short of a plan at times. Khusdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed will need to improve considerably for Pakistan to become a potent force in the middle overs. Shaheen Afridi is making good progress in his recovery from a knee injury but might not feature in New Zealand.

Shakib Al Hasan is the most valuable player in this Bangladesh side and he will have to contribute with both bat and bowl. Mustafizur Rehman and Taskin Ahmed will enjoy bowling in the pace-friendly conditions of New Zealand and they also boast a quality spinner in Mehidy Hasan. Litton Das and Atif Hossain will need to play with aggression and try and score quickly in the starting overs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match in the tri-series will be played on October 07, 2022 (Friday). The game will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 in India?

Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans can watch live streaming of this clash and more information on that is available below.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 Live Streaming Online

Amazon Prime Video have the live-streaming rights of the New Zealand tri-series in India. And, will provide live streaming online of PAK vs BAN match T20I tri-series 2022 in India. So, fans will have to subscribe to Prime Video services in India to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 2022 match live streaming online.

