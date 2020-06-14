Sports News | NRL Match Postponed over Coronavirus Fears

Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 11:35 AM IST
Sydney, Jun 14 (AP) A match in Australia's National Rugby League Sunday between the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs has been postponed over fears a Bulldogs player may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Prop Aiden Tolman has a child at the Laguna Street Public School in Caringbah, Sydney at which a staff member has tested positive to Covid-19.

Tolman was tested for the virus, which subsequently came back negative later Sunday, meaning the match provisionally postponed until Monday will now go ahead.

Prior to the results of Tolman's test, the chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V'landys, described the risk of the virus spreading to Bulldogs players as “remote” but said no chances will be taken.

“There's a very remote risk of infection within the Bulldogs squad,” V'landys said. “To ensure there is no risk at all the player will be tested today and the game delayed until tomorrow to ensure the test results have returned.

“I want to congratulate the Bulldogs for swiftly informing the NRL.”

All Bulldogs players and staff inside their nominated 50-person roster have been tested as a precaution. The match is the first to be affected by the virus since the competition resumed at the end of April. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

