Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart

Football Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 10:37 AM IST
A+
A-
Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart
Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scripted another La Liga record as Barcelona eased to a 4-0 win against Mallorca on return to football after an enforced three-month coronavirus pandemic break. The defending league champions faced little trouble with Arturo Vidal putting the visitors ahead as early as the second minute. Martin Braithwaite then netted his maiden goal for the club before Jordi Alba and Messi added two more to cap off a perfect start to the title defence. Messi also assisted both Braithwaite and Alba but his goal in injury-time helped him register another record. Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Goals and Match Highlights.

The 32-year-old, who leads the goalscoring and assist charts in La Liga, has now become the only player to score 20 or more goals in Spain’s top-flight for 12 consecutive seasons. The record starts from the 2008-09 season when Messi scored 23 league goals and since then the Argentine has netted at least 20 times in each season making him the only player to do so in La Liga. Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return.

Lionel Messi's New Stellar Record

Messi was already the top goalscorer and assists maker for the current season ahead of resumption and increased the tally further with a sublime performance. His goal scoring now stands at 20 for the season whole his assists tally increased from 12 to 14 after he provided for both Braithwaite and Alba.

Top Goalscorer and Top Assist Provider

Meanwhile, the comfortable victory also helped Barcelona increase their lead over Real Madrid to five points before the Los Blancos host Eibar on Sunday. Barcelona now have 61 points from 28 matches while Real are five behind with a game in hand. Mallorca continued to be deep into relegation battle and remain in the bottom three with only 20 points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Barcelona La Liga La Liga 2019-20 Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Records Mallorca Mallorca vs Barcelona
You might also like
Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Football

Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona’s 4–0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions)
Football

Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona’s 4–0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions)
Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return
Football

Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return
CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Featuring in MAL vs BAR Line-Up
Football

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Featuring in MAL vs BAR Line-Up
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Takefusa Kubo and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Takefusa Kubo and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement