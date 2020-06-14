Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say

Gautam Gambhir has wished Shahid Afridi ‘a speedy recovery’ after the former Pakistan all-rounder tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Both the former cricketers may not share a cordial relationship both on off the cricket field and many even have varied political differences, but on hearing that Afridi was affected by the COVID-19 virus, Gambhir was quick to send his prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery to the Pak great. Afridi had in a tweet on Saturday revealed that he had contracted the virus. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers.

Gambhir, a sitting MP with the Bharatiya Janata Party, said that even though he might have political differences with Afridi he wouldn’t wish for anyone to be affected the coronavirus pandemic. “Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible,” Gambhir told Sports Tak while speaking on their Saalam Cricket 2020 show. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery.

Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi's COVID-19 Test

“I have to worry about the people in my country. Pakistan has offered to help India but they need to provide help in their own country first,” he added. “They have offered to help and I am thankful for that but first they need to eradicate the cross-border terrorism.”

Afridi had, on Saturday, revealed that he had been feeling unwell for the last couple of days and had undergone tests which confirmed that he had contracted the virus. "I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately, I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah (sic)," Afridi wrote in a tweet.

Shahid Afridi Reevels He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Meanwhile, several Pakistan cricketers both former and present also wished the 40-year-old a speedy recovery and prayed for his well-being. Former teammate and current Pakistan head coach and chief selector sent his wishes and praised Afridi for his charity work amid the pandemic situation.

“My prayers & well wishes are with Shahid Afridi. May Allah help him recover soon. He was doing a lot of charity work in Balochistan & Northern Areas for people of those regions. Throughout this situation he's been helping the poor and has been doing an excellent job,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq.

Meanwhile, Afridi is the first high-profile cricketer to contract the virus. Earlier, former Pakistan opening batsman Taufiq Umar and first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfaraz had also tested positive for COVID-19. But while Taufiq recovered after a 14-day home quarantine, Sarfaraz passed away.

