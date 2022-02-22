Queenstown [New Zealand], February 22 (ANI): New Zealand batter Brooke Halliday is unavailable for selection for the remainder of the ongoing series against India after being deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Halliday dined outside with her partner, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, and was therefore required to isolate in her hotel room for seven days.

Also Read | BFC 2-1 OFC, ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Bengaluru FC Defeat Odisha, Keep Semis Hopes Alive.

Halliday returned a negative Covid-19 test yesterday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation and if she returns a second negative test, can finish her isolation period and re-join the team on Friday.

Both Halliday and her partner have followed all government and team health protocols.

Also Read | India Women vs New Zealand Women 4th ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND-W vs NZ-W Cricket Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

Fellow New Zealand players Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green, and Fran Jonas are unavailable for ODI 4. Green and Jonas both sustained lacerations to their right hands and will continue to be monitored over the coming days.

Tahuhu will miss ODI 4, as a precaution, after she left the field in ODI 3. She is available as a substitute fielder in ODI 4, if required.

WHITE FERNS head coach Bob Carter said the team was rallying around Halliday and the injured players.

"This is obviously a frustrating time for Brooke. But she's remaining upbeat, and as a team, we're supporting her and checking in on her by phone, etc," said Carter in an official release.

"Of course, we're looking forward to her re-joining the team once she's met the appropriate protocols. Maddy and Fran both injured their hands while practicing. We are monitoring their individual situations and are hopeful of a quick recovery for both," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)