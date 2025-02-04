Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (PTI) A record-equalling double strike from Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie was not enough for NorthEast United FC as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Odisha FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Monday.

Ajaraie scored in the 67th and 83rd minutes to equal Ferran Corominas (2017-18) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (2021-22) in the highest individual goals tally in an ISL season with 18 goals.

Also Read | How To Buy India vs England Tickets Online and Offline? Check Details To Buy Tickets for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series.

But Thoiba Singh (78th) and Isak Vanlalruatfela (90+3) made timely strikes for the home side to salvage a point from the match.

With this result, NorthEast United have dropped 17 points this season from winning positions.

Also Read | Jenni Hermoso Says Non-Consensual Kiss from Luis Rubiales After Spain’s 2023 FIFA World Cup Win ‘Stained One of the Happiest Days of My Life’ As She Speaks Out During Former RFEF Chief’s Trial.

The game that started as a slow burner gradually picked up pace just after the first quarter when Odisha FC had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Diego Mauricio manoeuvred his way into the box before laying it on a plate for Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

However, the winger missed an absolute sitter as he failed to make the right connection in front of a gaping goal.

A minute later, Rahul KP from the right flank made a surging run before forcing a save from Gurmeet Singh in goal as the hosts quickly gained momentum and asked questions to the Highlanders' backline.

Right after the drinks break, NorthEast United had their most formidable chance yet of the game when Macarton Nickson unleashed Jithin MS on the right with a fantastic pass. The winger then squared it to an onrushing Nestor Albiach.

Just when the Spaniard was setting up to take the shot on goal, Mourtada Fall came up with a brilliant tackle to deny him the opportunity.

After the half-time break, Hugo Boumous and Isak Vanlalruatfela came close to breaking the deadlock for Odisha FC whereas Michel Zabaco and Nestor also squandered their chances to put the Highlanders in the lead.

However, NorthEast United's persistence paid off in the 67th minute when Redeem Tlang took the corner short and played it to Buanthanglun Samte. The right-back delivered an exquisite ball into the box for Ajaraie on the far post and the Moroccan made no mistake in slotting it home for his 17th goal of the ongoing season.

NorthEast United's joy was short-lived as Odisha FC secured the equaliser in the 78th minute, with Thoiba finding a way past Gurmeet from Isak's inch-perfect cross from the left flank.

In search of the winning goal, Juan Pedro Benali introduced Parthib Gogoi in the 80th minute, replacing Jithin.

In the 83rd minute, Ajaraie gave NorthEast United the lead again when he headed it into the net past Amrinder from a free-kick delivered by Nestor.

In retaliation, Lobera unleashed Dorielton Gomes whereas Benali introduced Hamza Regragui to close out the match.

However, things took a dramatic turn in added time when Isak and Mauricio combined brilliantly before the youngster nestled the ball into the bottom left corner of Gurmeet's net to pull the game back to level terms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)