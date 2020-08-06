Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) seventh edition, Odisha FC on Thursday appointed Rogerio Ramos as new goalkeeping coach of the club.

"The former Blue Tigers goalkeeping coach joined the Bhubaneswar-based side on a two-year deal. Apart from the Indian senior team and different national age-group teams, the Brazilian was also the goalkeeping coach of the Sudan national team," the club said in a statement.

The 46-year-old former professional goalkeeper was also active as a goalkeeping coach in various clubs like EC Santo Andre SP and EC Novo Hamburgo RS in Brazil, Mahindra United and Vasco Sports Club in India, Young In Academy in South Korea and NEA Salamina in Cyprus.

After joining Odisha FC, Ramos expressed, "I am really honoured to be representing Odisha FC for the next Indian Super League. ISL has become a football reference in India and to be a part of it is something remarkable."

"Whoever knows me know the way I work and how I give whatever I have to benefit the club I am working with. I try to have full commitment with the staff, players and mainly with the goalkeepers to make this important sector of the team to work in perfect harmony with our coach's philosophy to get the best results possible from the team," he added.

Head coach Stuart Baxter welcomed Ramos to the OFC family and said his experience in India will be a huge advantage.

"I welcome Rogerio Ramos to the OFC family and I am sure that he will be a very good addition to our coaching team," Baxter said.

"He has the experience of working in India and he has also spoken to assistant coach Gerry Peyton. We all are on the same page with respect to the goalkeepers in OFC and that will be a huge advantage for all of us," he added. (ANI)

