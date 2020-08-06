Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are soaking in parental bliss and have been posting pictures on social media with the newly arrived. The baby boy has the parents beaming and the couple have named the baby as Agastya. The official announcement of the name is yet to come from the family. But the name of the baby was given in the pictures posted recently. Yesterday the Mumbai Indians cricketer posted few snaps on social where he thanked the doctors and the hospital for the care and comfort given to Natasa. Hardik Pandya Thanks Doctors and Nurses of Akansha Hospital for Bringing His Baby in This World.

In the snaps, Natasa was seen cutting a cake and if one were to zoom the snaps, we can read "Welcome Pandya JR Agastya" on the name tag. The arrival of the baby is celebrated by the family with pomp. While the cricketer has been busy with daddy duties Natasa seems to be enjoying every bit of her motherhood. Check out the snaps below:

Hardik Pandya will soon be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League which starts on September 19, 2020. The IPL 2020 will be held in UAE this year and the teams are expected to leave on August 20, 2020.

