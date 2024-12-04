Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) Coming on the back of successive wins, Odisha FC will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face a tricky Mumbai FC test in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

The Kalinga Warriors defeated former champions Bengaluru FC in their previous encounter to jump to third place in the ISL standings with 15 points from 10 matches as they would aim for a hat-trick of wins, while the Islanders would be keen to extend their unbeaten run against Odisha FC.

Also Read | Manchester United Players Did Not Wear Pro-LGBTQ+ Jackets Before Premier League 2024-25 Match Against Everton To Respect Noussair Mazraoui’s Religious Beliefs: Report.

Odisha have scored in each of their previous 10 home ISL contests, and a goal in this game will allow it to equal its record of scoring in 11 successive home fixtures, set between December 2019 and December 2022.

The team faces a significant setback as their ace marksman Roy Krishna sidelined for the season due to injury.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs New Zealand Women Cricket Match in Brisbane.

Confirming the news, head coach Sergio Lobera said, "It's sad news for the team. Roy is not just an incredible player but also a fantastic human being.

"We'll miss him on the pitch, but I'm sure he'll continue to support us off it. He's one of the best professionals I've worked with, and I wish him a speedy recovery." Despite this loss, the team remains focused and ready for the challenges ahead.

Mumbai have been unbeaten in its earlier six clashes versus Odisha, having been successful on four occasions and drawing twice.

Only against FC Goa (13 games) and Chennaiyin FC (9 games) does the side have a longer active streak.

Meanwhile, Bipin Singh possesses a great record in this tie, contributing to nine goals (7 goals and 2 assists) -- the highest by any player from the Islanders against a single opponent in the event's history.

Considering their head-on engagements, in 11 ISL outings, MCFC has prevailed in six encounters, whereas OFC has been triumphant thrice, while two meetings have resulted in a draw.

Lobera further said they would stick to its playing philosophy and not get swayed by Mumbai's strengths.

“We know our style of play. We know our strengths, and we have to play according to that,” Lobera said.

“If we don't do that, we won't be strong. The team is ready for tomorrow's game.”

On the other hand, the Islanders' boss, Petr Kratky, hinted that they will have to be robust with their back-line to stop the Juggernauts from finding the back of the net in this match.

“Odisha FC have scored 10 goals in their last two matches. We need to find a way to stop this,” Kratky felt.

“Because they (OFC) have found a way to out-score the oppositions. We have to stay true to our style of play too.”

Odisha's Diego Mauricio has been involved in five goals in his previous two ISL contests, posing a potent threat versus Mumbai, having been instrumental and contributing to three goals in his last three starts against the latter, registering multiple goal involvements in his last two games.

Also, MCFC's Nikolaos Karelis has been involved in 10 big chances this ISL season, while his conversion rate has been unconvincing, missing six chances.

Kick-off: 7.30 pm IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)