Much like their male counterparts, the India Women's National Cricket Team are touring Down Under and will feature in a three One-Day International (ODI) series against the Australia Women's National Cricket Team starting December 5. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 begins a course correction for both nations ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024: Big Test for India Women’s Cricket Team Batters Against Mighty Australia in Three-Match Series.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India will be up against an Australian women's side that rarely loses in home conditions, where in their last contest on Australian soil triumphed over India Women 2-1 in 2021. On the other hand, Australian women will be without their star player and captain Alyssa Healy, and play an ODI series after nine months, which seep complacency.

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head Record in ODI Matches

In 43 ODIs between these two cricketing giants, Australian women have won 33 matches, while Indian women have managed only ten victories.

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Key Players

Smriti Mandhana Tahila McGrath Harmanpreet Kaur Ellyse Perry Renuka Singh

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Key Battles

A crucial contest will be between India opener Smriti Mandhana and Australian speedster Megan Schutt. Mandhana featured in WBBL and will look to build on her performances, while Schutt, with her line and length, has always been a threat. Ashleigh Gardner is another player who often steps up her game against India and will look to spoil the visitor's party, where Harmanpreet Kaur's role in the middle-order could come in handy. Kaur can challenge Gardner with her ability to tackle spinners aggressively. India Cricket Team’s New ODI Jersey Unveiled! Harmanpreet Kaur and Jay Shah Reveal New Adidas Kit at BCCI Headquarters (Watch Video).

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Venue and Match Timing

The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 will be played at Allan Border Field in Brisbane and will start at 9:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcasters for IND-W vs AUS-W ODI 2024 are Star Sports Network, who will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sport 2 TV channels. For live viewing options of India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's ODI Series 2024 fans switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website for all live streaming viewing options.

