Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Enjoying an impressive streak on the road, Odisha FC will look to capitalise on Chennaiyin FC's worrying form at home when they face off in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

A win for Chennaiyin FC in this game will mark the first time they achieve a league double over Odisha FC in ISL history after winning the reverse fixture 3-2 in September. It will also further their longest winning streak against the Juggernauts in the competition.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from their recent defeat against FC Goa.

Chennaiyin FC are 10th in the table with 15 points from 14 matches, while Odisha FC are in seventh place with 20 points from as many games.

The Marina Machans have struggled in recent outings, securing just one win in their last six home games, whereas Odisha FC have been top notch on the road with two wins and a draw in their last three games.

The Sergio Lobera-coached team has also been more threatening upfront, netting 27 goals as compared to the 19 of the Marina Machans. Diego Mauricio (7) and Wilmar Jordan Gill (6) top the scoring charts for both teams respectively.

The two sides also have their Indian attackers rising up to the challenge, with Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Irfan Yadwad finding the back of the net thrice each.

Chennaiyin FC have struggled in keeping clean sheets though, recording only two shutouts in the league thus far, which is the least in the league along with Hyderabad FC (2) and Jamshedpur FC (2).

Odisha FC haven't been far better in this regard either, going only three matches without conceding a goal in the competition. 7/21/2024

