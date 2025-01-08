The Premier League 2024-25 season has crossed the halfway mark with teams nearly positioning themselves for the season’s end. While the top half four sides have been very consistent, there is a close contest at the middle standings of the Premier League 2024-25 points table. One of those teams is Tottenham Hotspur, who is struggling at the moment in the Premier League 2024-25 season with its porous defensive line leaking goals. Ange Postecoglou will look to strengthen its defence using the ongoing Winter transfer window. The Spurs will look to use the January transfer window to strengthen its squad and add some depth. Check out Tottenham Hotspur’s completed deals and transfer news below. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Tottenham Hotspur FC Transfers:

Player Club Deal Yang Min-hyeok Gangwon 3.3 Million Antonin Kinsky Slavia Prague 12.5 Million

As of January 8, 2025, Tottenham Hotspur FC managed to add some depth to its squad and will also look to cut down the unused players. Ange Postecoglou has a dependable forward line but needs to address issues in the defenses. Check out the Tottenham Squad at the start of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Premier League 2024–25 Mid-Season Report: Liverpool Close to Glory, Arsenal's Title Hopes Fade and Manchester United in Shock Relegation Fight.

Tottenham Hotspur FC Senior Squad for the 2024-25 Premier League season

Anthony Austin, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Thomas Benjamin Davies, Richarlison, Radu-Matei Dragusin, Fraser Gerard Forster, Son Heung-Min, Brennan Price Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, 12 Pedro Antonio Porro Sauceda, Sergio Reguilon Rodriguez, Max Robson, Cristian Gabriel Romero, Pape Matar Sarr, Dominic Solanke-Mitchell, Diop Djed Spence, Iyenoma Destiny Udogie, Micky Van De Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Malik Alfie Whiteman

Tottenham Hotspur Transfers so Far

Players In: Yang Min-hyeok (Gangwon) Antonin Kinsky (Slavia Prague)

Players Out: None

