Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) The Odisha government has announced cash prize for medal winners from the state at the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand.

Odisha athletes clinched a total of 46 medals, including 14 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze at the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand. The event concluded on Friday. The state secured the 12th position in the final ranking list and was among the top 15 in the country, an official press release said.

To encourage and reward the outstanding performances of its athletes, the Odisha government has announced cash prize of Rs 6 lakh for gold medalists, Rs 4 lakh for silver medalists and Rs 3 lakh for bronze medalists.

"This year, Odisha has made a mark in national games, securing a place among the top 15 states. Winning 46 medals, including 14 gold, is a significant achievement. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the athletes," said Odisha Sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The minister said in recognition of their achievements the state will felicitate them with cash awards. "The state is committed to support its sportspersons and will continue to support and nurture the sporting talent to shine on national and global stages," he said.

A total of 302 athletes represented Odisha at the 38th National Games. Sprinter Animesh Kujur secured three gold medals, Gymnast Rakesh Patra won two golds, while gymnast Pranati Nayak bagged one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Cyclist Swasti Singh added to Odisha's medal tally with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

This apart, the Odisha athletes also set new records in various categories, further strengthening the state's position as an emerging powerhouse in sports, the minister said.

The 38th edition of the National Games 2025 was held in Uttarakhand from January 26 to February 14.

