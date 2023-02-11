Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], February 11 (ANI): After successfully hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in October 2022, Odisha is all set to host the final phase of the prestigious Santosh Trophy Football tournament.

The tournament, which is the oldest National football competition in India, will feature the nation's finest footballers representing their states as they compete for the coveted trophy from February 10 to 20 at three venues - Kalinga Stadium, Capital Football Arena and Odisha Football Academy, 7th Batallion, in Bhubaneswar.

Adding to the excitement and anticipation of the tournament, the Odisha State Football team unveiled their jersey on Thursday in presence of Shri Vineel Krishna, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary Sports & Youth Services and Shaji Prabhakaran, General Secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Avijit Paul, Executive Committee Member, AIFF.

The State of Odisha has made a strong mark on the national and international sporting map following the success of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela and the recent FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Hosting the 76th Santosh Trophy is another feather in the cap for the state and is a testament to its capabilities in successfully and successively organizing large-scale sporting events in a short period of five months.

Welcoming all the participating teams to the temple city of Bhubaneswar and wishing them the best for the tournament, Vineel Krishna, Secretary, Sports & Youth Services, Odisha, said, "It's a delight that the state is hosting the final phase of the Santosh Trophy. I am looking forward to the tournament and hope that the team produces some good performances and result. Hosting a tournament like this also inspires the young generation who look up to these players to take part in such tournaments and make a name for themselves."

The matches are set to take place across three venues - Capital Football Arena, 7th Battalion Ground and the Kalinga Stadium. The Kalinga Stadium, which is one of the largest athletic facilities in the country, has previously hosted several international matches and events that will provide a perfect backdrop for the footballers to showcase their skills.

The state has invested over Rs 70 crore in developing 5 FIFA standard football training centres including the Capital Football Arena and the Odisha Football Academy, 7th Batallion.

Speaking about the facility provided and how these centres are helping the players in improving their game, Salim Pathan, head coach of the Odisha team said, "The facilities provided at these centres are of a high standard. In my opinion, Odisha is the 'sports city of India'. To conduct a good training session, infrastructure is very important. The infrastructure over here is fantastic and the players enjoy their time during training sessions which also reflects in their game. I would like to thank the Football Association of Odisha and the State Government for providing such amazing facilities."

Expressing his gratitude to the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha State Government, Shaji Prabhakaran, General Secretary of the All India Football Federation said, "This is the fifth time that the state of Odisha is hosting the Santosh Trophy. We are excited to be back here. The enthusiasm and the passion among fans here is only increasing over the years and we want to keep it going."(ANI)

