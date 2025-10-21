Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 21 (ANI): The official jersey of the 4th South Asian (SAAF) Athletics Championship 2025 was unveiled on Tuesday at a press conference held at the Directorate of Sports, Ranchi. The championship will be hosted in Ranchi from October 24 to 26, at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Morabadi, Ranchi, as per a release from SAAF.

The press conference was chaired by Shekhar Jamuar, Director, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand, in the presence of Madhukant Pathak, General Secretary, JOA (Jharkhand Olympic Association), members of the organizing committee, technical delegates, and media representatives from across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhar Jamuar said, "Jharkhand is fully prepared to host the 4th SAAF Athletics Championship with utmost professionalism and precision. Our collective effort is to ensure that athletes, officials, and spectators experience Jharkhand's hospitality and organisational excellence at an international level," as quoted from a release by SAAF.

Athletes from participating South Asian nations have started arriving in Ranchi. The remaining contingents will arrive on Wednesday.

The Championship will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, on October 24 at the iconic Birsa Munda Football Stadium. Invitations have been extended to dignitaries and senior officials from across the region.

District Sports Officers (DSOs), District Post Coordinators, and the Department of Education are coordinating efforts to encourage large-scale participation of students and youth.

Athletes from the Centre of Excellence have been invited to attend and are being accommodated at Khel Gaon.

A 500-member cultural team, including choreographers and performers, is rehearsing for the grand opening and closing ceremonies, highlighting the vibrant art and culture of Jharkhand.

All arrangements are being executed as per international standards and SOPs. Officials emphasised that Jharkhand's image and reputation are a matter of pride, and full cooperation from all departments is essential for a successful event.

Bringing together top athletes from six South Asian nations, the championship celebrates regional unity, excellence, and the global spirit of sport.

Set amidst the forest-rich, culturally vibrant land of Jharkhand, the event reflects the state's enduring connection to sports, tribes, and nature. With world-class infrastructure and a passion for athletic growth, Jharkhand is ready to deliver a championship that unites nations and inspires generations. (ANI)

