By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will meet on November 12 in the Annual Meeting of the General Council to discuss the amendment of the constitution of the WFI.

Discussing the preparation of the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2022 Asian Games, and 2024 Olympic Games and reviewing the selection policy are some of the other things which will be on the agenda of the AGM, accessed by ANI.

WFI is likely to change its Olympic selection policy soon as part of amending the constitution of the apex body of wrestling in India.

"It is not final yet, this (change Olympic selection policy) would be one of our key points from agenda. Whether it should be regulated or not will be decided by members at AGM so it's just a vision only not a decision yet," a WFI official told ANI.

India won two medals in wrestling in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and WFI has cleared its stand that it will now focus more on selection procedures so that players can clinch more medals in Paris Games.

"Keeping in view of the current epidemic, it is decided that ONE MEMBER from each affiliated unit will be allowed to attend the meeting," VN Prasood Secretary-General of WFI said in a statement.

"To approve the appointment of M/s. R.C. Dahiya & Company as Auditors for the next year and to authorise President, WFI to fix its remuneration. To approve the appointment of Sh. Rakesh Kumar Singh as Advocate/Legal Advisor of the WFI for the next year and to authorise President, WFI to fix the remuneration," the statement further informed about AGM.

Confirmation of allotment of 2022 Cadet National Championship, 2022 U-15 National Championship, 2022 Senior National Championship, 2022 Junior National Championship, 2022 U-23 National Championship, and 2022 Traditional Wrestling will also be discussed in the AGM. The AGM will take place at Nandini Nagar in Gonda (UP). (ANI)

