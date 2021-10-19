The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman is all set to welcome the Round 1 clash between Papua New Guinea and Scotland. The match is obviously a part of the T20 World Cup 2021 and we shall be bringing to you the live streaming details of the game but that's in the latter part of the article. For now, we shall have a look at the preview of the game first. So the two teams have had quite a contrasting start to the T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

As one may recall, Scotland had pulled off a stunning six-run win over Bangladesh who are labelled as the favourites for qualifying into the next round. It was Chris Greaves who contributed both with the bat and ball to lead them to a six-run win. Whereas, PNG had the worst possible start to their T20 World Cup 2021 as they were battered by Oman by 10 wickets. Needless to say that the team will be looking for a comeback into the match. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match below.

When is Scotland vs PNG, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Scotland vs PNGclash in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on October 19, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Scotland vs PNG, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the Scotland vs PNG match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Scotland vs PNG, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Scotland vs PNG match online.

