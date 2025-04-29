New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Paris Olympics stars Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale were on Tuesday named in the 23-member Indian squad along with reigning Asian Games champion Palak for the Munich leg of the Rifle/Pistol ISSF World Cup, beginning June 8.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the squad with Bhaker being the only member to make the cut in two individual events -- women's 10m and 25m pistol events.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, April 28: Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins Attack Sami Zayn After His Refusal To Leave RAW, Lyra Valkyria vs Becky Lynch Match Set and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Also returning to the national team is Sandeep Singh in men's air rifle. Kusale and Sandeep will be seen in action for the first time since their Paris Games appearances.

The Indian rifle and pistol squad recently returned from a two-legged combined ISSF World Cup stage in Argentina and Peru, with 15 medals including six gold. India were second in the standings in Argentina and third in Peru.

Also Read | Arsenal vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

A total of 13 members from that squad find themselves in the Munich team as well, with no changes seen in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) and 25m pistol competitions only.

There will also be as many as three debutants in Munich.

National champion Ananya Naidu of Maharashtra has been given a chance to extend her fine run of form in the domestic circuit to the international stage.

Two men's air pistol shooters, Haryana's Aditya Malra, who recently picked up the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Mixed Team title and Army marksman Nishant Rawat, will also be seen in senior India colours for the very first time.

Two shooters, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar, have voluntarily withdrawn from the squad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)