Beijing, Feb 5 (AP) A total of 45 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been announced by organizers of the Beijing Olympics.

Athletes and officials account for 25 of the cases, with 20 detected in people arriving at the airport in Beijing and five more in daily PCR tests taken by everyone at the games.

Also Read | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Medal Tally Updated: Full Medals Table, Country Wise, Medal Standings With Gold, Silver and Bronze Count.

The 20 other cases involved people working at the games, including media, with six at the airport and 14 inside the Olympic bubbles.

Organizing committee official Huang Chun says the numbers are “within our expectations.”

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

A drop in cases is expected in the days ahead as fewer people arrive for the games and those inside the bubbles have already returned several days of negative tests.

The overall total of COVID-19 cases at the games is 353 since Jan. 23. More than 12,000 people have arrived from outside China. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)