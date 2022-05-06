Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): After defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs on Thursday, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant heaped praise on David Warner and said it was one of the best innings he has seen over a period of time for Delhi.

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of IPL 2022 played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes during his innings. Thanks to his innings, Delhi Capitals scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Warner had an unbeaten century partnership of 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 *).

He also praised Rovman Powell who scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls.

"The way he paced his innings, it's one of the best innings I've seen over a period of time for Delhi. I don't mind having one or two conversations here or there. In the start, he was not getting runs but we backed him and now he's coming out with flying colours," said Rishabh Pant in a post-match presentation.

Despite winning the game by 21 runs DC skipper believe they still need improvement in some departments and added that they are trying to give 100 per cent in each match.

"There is always room for improvement, but it's close to a perfect game for us as a batting unit. I was calm about myself. In high chases, the other team needs 10-12 runs per over, it's difficult to hit till the 20th over. I was telling the bowlers to be calm. We are just taking one game at a time and trying to give our 100%. I got out to a full toss, that's part and parcel of the game. Good and important win for us," he added.

Coming to the match, chasing a huge target of 208 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad could score 186 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets while Shardul Thakur took two wickets. This was Delhi's fifth win in 10 matches. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad team has slipped to sixth place.

This was DC's 5th win in IPL 2022 while SRH fell to their 5th loss of the season, both teams have played 10 games and now have 10 points each. Rishabh Pant-led team have now moved to 5th on the points table, as they have better NRR (Net Run Rate) in comparison to SRH. (ANI)

