Dubai [UAE], February 19 (ANI): The World No. 6 Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from this week's Dubai Tennis Championships due to a right knee injury.

Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, was seeded fifth in the Dubai main draw. She will be replaced by fortunate loser Cristina Bucsa of Spain, the World No. 67.

In an official statement on the Dubai Tennis Championships website, Jabeur said, "Dear friends and family, I wanted to share with you all that my knee is not holding, it's been unbearable to play with the pain and not being able to give my best on the court is frustrating."

"After consultation of my doctors and team we have decided that I will have to withdraw from Dubai this week and go for more medical treatments. Looking forward to reconnect with all on the courts for the US swing. Thank you for your continuous support. Love you, Ons," she added.

It is the second year in a row that Arab starlet Jabeur has been sidelined by injuries on her Middle Eastern tour. Last year, Jabeur withdrew from all three regional events: Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine also pulled out of this year's Dubai main draw owing to a viral infection. Kostyuk, who made her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2024 Australian Open, will be replaced in the draw by Italian fortunate loser Lucia Bronzetti (ranked No. 60).

Kostyuk's fellow Ukrainian, Lesia Tsurenko, also withdrew from the main draw due to a right elbow injury. Tsurenko withdrew from her Round of 16 match against Naomi Osaka in Dubai last week because of elbow issues.

Tsurenko was replaced in the Dubai draw by fortunate loser Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy's World No.58. Cocciaretto defeated Elise Mertens in a three-set tiebreak in the first round on Sunday. (ANI)

