New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that an open synthetic track and astro-turf football stadium will be built in Ladakh.

The stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Head-to-Head Record: Take a Look at Who Dominates This Epic Rivalry Ahead of Their Australian Open 2022 Men's Singles Final Match.

While addressing the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Friends, today I want to share with you one such information about Ladakh which you will definitely be proud to know about. Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive Open Synthetic Track and Astro-Turf Football Stadium. This stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon. This will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can sit together."

"This modern football stadium in Ladakh will also have a synthetic track with 8 lanes. Apart from this, there will also be a hostel facility with one thousand beds. You will also like to know that this stadium has also been certified by FIFA, the biggest organization of football," he added.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG, Women’s Ashes Test 2022: Australia Fall One Wicket Short, Match Ends in Thrilling Draw.

PM Modi further said that such infrastructure will also bring great opportunities in the field of sports, tourism and employment.

"Whenever such a big sports infrastructure comes up, it brings great opportunities to the youth of the country. Alongwith such an arrangement, movement of people from all over the country takes place, tourism gets promoted and many employment opportunities are created. The stadium will also benefit many of our youth in Ladakh," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur hailed the Prime Minister's initiative of building the stadium in Ladakh.

"Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, it is a very pleasant experience to see your policies to promote sports and sportspersons coming to fruition. Today everyone associated with sports is feeling this change. @kheloindia There is a revolution in the field of sports. At an altitude of more than 10,000 feet in Ladakh," tweeted Anurag Thakur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)