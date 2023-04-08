Orleans [France], April 8 (ANI): Indian men's shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat entered his first-ever final at a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 300 event at the ongoing Orleans Masters 2023 on Saturday.

He defeated Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, ranked world number 35, in the final by 21-12, 21-9 in two straight games in the semifinals, as per the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

"Simply Magnificent First-ever BWF World Tour Super 300 final for @PriyanshuPlay, beats Nhat Nguyen 21-12, 21-9 in semis: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa|@sanjay091968|@lakhaniarun1 #OrleansMasters2023 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

Earlier, Priyanshu defeated Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen 21-18, 21-18 in the men's singles quarter-finals on Friday to seal his spot in the final four.

In the previous round, he defeated the top seed and world number 12 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in his round of 16 match on Thursday.

Priyanshu defeated Nishimoto 21-8, 21-16 in two straight games.

The Orleans Masters 2023 event started on April 4 and will end on April 9. (ANI)

