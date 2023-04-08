The Day 1 of the Hero Super Cup 2023 is now underway and in the second match of the Group A, Kerala Blasters take on I League Champion RoundGlass Punjab. at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. The Group A match has a starting time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This is the first time Kerala Blasters will play a competitive match since the ISL knockout match walkout and considering the quality of football RoundGlass Punjab displayed this season, we can expert a closely fought encounter. Meanwhile, those who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast of the Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match can find it below. India Rout Kyrgyz Republic Again; March Into AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 in Style .

Kerala Blasters had a ISL 2022-23 season with lots of ups and downs. They have enjoyed steady winning streaks but faced dip in form as well. Dimitrios Diamantakos and Apostolos Giannou failed to give enough goal support to playmaker Adrian Luna, who will be missing the Super Cup 2022-23 campaign. Things took a further ugly turn who they walked out in protest for a controversial decision in the knockout play-off against Bengaluru FC. Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanovic was handed a 10-match ban and as a result Ishfaq Ahmed will takeover in the head coach's role in the Super Cup.

RoundGlass Punjab, on the other hand, have completely dominated their way to the I League 2022-23 title with 16 wins and only two losses, trumping the early lead taken by Sreenidi Deccan FC. They have momentum in their favour with 21 goals scored in the last seven matches, conceding only two and with all the results going in their favour. With top scorer Luka Majcen and playmaker Juan Mera fit and available, coach Staikos Vergetis will definitely fancy his chances for a win.

When Is Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab Hero Super Cup 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Bengaluru FC will kick start their Hero Super Cup 2022-23 campaign against Sreenidi Deccan FC on Saturday, April 8. The game will start at 8:30 pm IST at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The match between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Syed Sabir Pasha, Former India International, Joins As AIFF Technical Director.

How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

