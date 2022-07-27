Birmingham [UK], July 26 (ANI): Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said that their main target is to become a pool topper and end their CWG campaign with a medal.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Manpreet Singh, is placed in Pool B at the Commonwealth Games along with England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana. The Indian Team will kick off their campaign against Ghana on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022, Trinidad Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of at Queen's Park Oval.

Team India will be facing tough competition in Pool B as tournament favourites England are also placed in it with India.

"One thing that is important in this competition is semifinals..... because from there you have do or die situation. Like if you win the semis you received a direct entry to the final but if you lose then you have to fight for the bronze medal. So our first target is to become a pool topper. And then you have to give your best every time," Sreejesh told ANI.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Club America Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

The 10 nations competing in the men's event are England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Wales, Pakistan, Scotland and Ghana.

"Excitement is high for Commonwealth Games. Personally and as a team everyone is excited about it. We have played two practise matches and the next four to five days are important for our preparation," he added.A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Scotland are drawn into Group A of the competition.

Talking about the team's preparation for the Commonwealth Games, he said, "The distraction is more in multi-sports events as people get a chance to meet many players in this. After your work is over, other people still get medals, so that is a kind of distraction."

"Our first priority is to stay with our own team so that you do not get distracted by other things. In games, our focus is that we have to top the pool so that we get good teams in the semis and that is our priority. And what we had missed the last time we have to achieve it in this event," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)