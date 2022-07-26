India will take on West Indies in the third and final game of three-match ODI series on 27 July (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, and is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The visitors have already won the series after claiming victories in the first two ODIs. The Men in Blue held their nerve in the both games to snatch wins from the jaws of defeat. In both games, final over played the deciding role as Indian bowlers and batsmen fought to the end to deny the hosts wins which were almost within their grasp. In the first ODI, Mohammed Siraj handed Shikhar Dhawan-led side victory with six to win for Windies off the final delivery and Romario Shepherd failing to score more than one. In the second match, Axar Patel shined with both bat and bowl as he finished the things off in style after smashing the winning run in 49.4 overs. Meanwhile, the visitors will aim for a clean sweep while West Indies would try to get a consolation win here. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Trinidad and Tobago

After having led the Men in Blue, Shikhar Dhawan would look to end the series on a high-note as he would ask for another all-round performance from his team. On the other hand, Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran would want his team to step up on the vital moments in the match and make the most of it as they have failed to capitalise on turning points of the last two games.

Trinidad Weather Report:

Expected weather in Trinidad at the time of IND vs WI 3rd ODI (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report, there's a slight threat of rain in the middle of the game, which is at 1:00 PM local time. Other than that, the weather would be perfect for a good game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 28-30 degrees celsius.

Queen's Park Oval Pitch Report:

The pitch would be a perfect one for the batters to score just like the first two matches in the ODI series. Teams would try to bat first after winning the toss as it would be easy for the teams to put up a massive total on the board after batting first. Batters would find it easy to take all types of shots as it can be expected that ball would not move much. The team chasing down the total would also get advantage from a relatively flat surface in Trinidad. It would a high-scoring affair once again, just like first two ODIs.

