Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched the logo, mascot, jersey, torch and anthem of the Khelo India University Games in Lucknow.

The KIUG Uttar Pradesh launch ceremony witnessed the unveiling of the game's logo, anthem, jersey, mascot and torch in order, in what was a high-tech event infused with cultural elements and interspersed with speeches of attending dignitaries.

The 3rd edition of the Khelo India University Games will take place from May 23 to June 3; the opening ceremony is scheduled for May 25 at the Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India a superpower in the field of sports. Khelo India Youth Games Winter Games are organized in which more than 15000 players participated," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur at the launch program of Khelo India University Games, Lucknow.

"Once this State was known for riots, it will now be known for its 'dangals' which wrestlers will do here. Our players will win medals in rifle shooting," he added.

The Shooting competition will be organized in New Delhi at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. For the First time, water sports such as Rowing will be a part of the Khelo India University Games.

"A decade ago people didn't have a good opinion about sports and sports players. People used to assume that sports are an unnecessary activity and a waste of time. But now people's thinking has changed. People now encourage their children to participate in sports. With sports activities, a person can not only keep fit but can also empower our nation. Khelo India and Fit India movement are part of the same series," chief minister Adityanath said at the Khelo India University Games launch.

This edition of the KIUG is expected to have the participation of more than 4700 athletes from 200+ universities across the country, with total participation reaching over 7000. The number of sports disciplines to feature in this edition is 21, which is also the highest ever in the history of the University Games. Rowing, too, is being introduced for the first time in the Games.

The 12-day-long games will be held in the cities of Varanasi, Noida, and Gorakhpur, besides the state capital of Lucknow and Delhi as mentioned earlier. The Kabaddi competition begins in Noida on May 23 while a few others begin at various venues on May 24 as well. (ANI)

