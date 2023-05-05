Pakistan and New Zealand meet in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) of the five-match series. Pakistan have already pocketed the series 3-0 but will be looking to continue their domination. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs NZ 4th ODI 2023 live streaming online and live telecast in India then scroll down for all the information. India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Likely To Be Held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Report.

If Pakistan beat New Zealand 5-0 in the ongoing series, the Green Shirts will move to the number one position in the ICC ODI Rankings. So after having won the series, Pakistan will be in no mood to be complacent. The hosts will be looking to continue their domination and set things in further order ahead of Asia Cup 2033 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. For New Zealand, it is all pride to play for. Having conceded the series, the Blackcaps will be looking to lessen the margin somewhat.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 4th ODI of the five-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 05. The PAK vs NZ 4th ODI match will commence at 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports. Asia Cup 2023 To Be Cancelled? BCCI Reportedly Planning Five-Nation Tournament As Deadlock With Pakistan Cricket Board Continues.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI 2023 online. Jio users can watch PAK vs NZ free live streaming online on the JioTV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).