Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 24 (ANI): The second edition of the Den Den Sea Swimming Championship has garnered an overwhelming response, with over 200 swimmers from across India set to compete at the Mangalore Surf Club Beach this Sunday.

The event, which promises to be bigger than last year, will feature five categories ranging from 250 meters to 6 km, attracting participants from a wide range of age groups and skill levels. The championship will be organised by Mangalore Surf Club, as per a press release.

Also Read | PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025, Multan Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs West Indies Match at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The event's unique charm lies in the race around the sunken Den Den vessel, which has become an iconic landmark since it sank in 2007. The competition, which continues to draw both seasoned athletes and newcomers, offers a rare opportunity for swimmers to experience open-water racing in the beautiful and challenging conditions of Mangalore's coast.

This year's championship has drawn an impressive field of 214 swimmers, double the number of last year's participants, hailing from states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa. Competitors will race in age-specific categories, with swimmers aged 10-11 participating in the 500 meters race, and those aged 12-14 competing in the 1.5 km event. Swimmers in the 15-17 age group can take part in either the 1.5 km or 3 km races, while adult participants (18-plus) can choose from the 1.5 km, 3 km, or newly introduced 6 km category. Swimmers are limited to one category per event.

Also Read | Julian Nagelsmann Extends His Germany National Football Team Contract Until UEFA Euro 2028.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chirag Shambu, President of the Mangalore Surf Club, said, "We are delighted by the overwhelming interest in this year's championship. With over 200 participants, we have doubled last year's numbers, which reflects the growing enthusiasm for open-water sports in India. We remain committed to promoting water safety and positioning Mangalore as the go-to destination for such events. A special thanks to the Indian Coast Guard and our corporate partners for their invaluable support."

Rishabh Shetty, Contest Director for Den Den 2.0, added, "The surge in participation is a testament to the event's success and the passion of the swimming community. Safety is our top priority, and with more than 20 lifeguards stationed along with additional support from speedboats and surf-boats, we are fully prepared to ensure a secure race environment for all participants."

Both participants and spectators can expect a thrilling competition and a celebration of water sports, while also raising awareness about sea safety and promoting Mangalore as a premier destination for open-water events. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)